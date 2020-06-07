Spike of COVID-19 in Bay County, DOH reports 10 new cases in one day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–As we move into phase two of reopening, Bay County is seeing a rise in cases of COVID-19. Health department officials announced 10 new cases on Saturday, one of the largest one-day spikes in the county.

This comes just one day after they announced four new cases in the county on Friday. The health department also announced 7 new cases on Thursday.

This announcement shows a three-day trend of rising cases. This brings Bay County’s total cases to 123 and four deaths.

In total, Florida is reporting more than 62,000 cases of more than 1 million people tested.

