Special system keeps K9 unit cool in extreme heat

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- In recent days, we've seen highs of 100 degrees and that hot weather is not stopping anytime soon.

Unfortunately, people don't heed the warning and still leave animals in hot cars. There's no doubt, it's hot in Florida... especially during the summer.

"Typically, it takes a vehicle 10 minutes to reach 115 and that's critical levels for anybody," said Bay Co. Sheriff's Office Sgt., Nick Hall.

While it feels hot for us, for our furry friends, it feels even hotter. Sergeant Nick Hall with the Bay County Sheriff's office said they have special technology to keep their partners cool.

"In our vehicle, our lights go off, the horn sounds, this window rolls down, it's got a fan in it and it starts kicking out all that hot air that's back there where the dog is to keep that dog safe," said Hall.

The 'Hot Dog' system runs close to $1000 but it's worth it.

"We have a loved one in the car with us at all times, we have our dogs with us every day at work so if I'm inside a house and I'm speaking with a victim on a case, or dealing with a suspect on the side of the street, I'm not inside the car... I don't know what it's like in there and I don't want to be continually concerned about it, I need to be reassured that everything is ok," said Hall.

However, not everyone has this system. You can either get a system like this... or simple, don't leave your animals locked in the car.

There's a significant increase in calls regarding dogs locked in hot cars during the summer months and the punishment for endangering an animal can be at least a second-degree misdemeanor.

