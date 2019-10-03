Special needs bowling league in PCB invites new members to join

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bowling can be a fun time for people of all ages, but it’s even better with friends.

Several Bay County residents have formed a special needs bowling group that meets each week at Rock’It Lanes in Panama City Beach.



For some, it’s a sport, and for others it’s just for fun. This group of individuals sees it as a time to get together with friends and show the lanes what they got.



Bowler, Richerd Trout, said him and his friends enjoy their new location.



“We used to bowl in a league called Bowlerama and now we don’t have a league anymore so we come here now,” said Trout.



Mother of a bowler and co-founder of the group, Dolly Rump said this is a much needed organization.



“So we wanted to get the ball rolling, literally, and start some events for the special needs population. So we just started making calls, and sending out flyers. There was such a huge interest, there’s really not that much going on for individuals with special needs in this area,” said Rump.



Mother of a bowler as well and the other co-founder of the organization, Christy Crowden said the group meets on a weekly basis, and anyone who wants to join is invited to do so.



“We’re here every Wednesday night 5:30pm to 7pm, you don’t have to RSVP or anything, just show up. Its 10$ for two games,” said Crowden.



This fun night gives bowlers more than just strikes and snacks.



“They’re really so excited to be here. This just gives them the opportunity to be physically active and mentally stimulated and be with their friends. So it really means a lot for us to be able to do this. They were very disappointed after the storm, that they weren’t bowling anywhere. They were bowling every single week before the storm and like I said it just came to a halt suddenly. This is a great opportunity for them to really enjoy life,” said Rump.



This group invites more people to come ‘strike it out’ at Rock’It Lanes with them each Wednesday night starting at 5:30pm.