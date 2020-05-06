LIVE NOW /
Special birthday parade held for boy with rare genetic disorder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Many people around the Panhandle are finding new ways to celebrate birthdays with social distancing. One local mom was determined to make her son’s birthday as special as possible under the circumstances.

Grayson McEwen turned six years old on Tuesday. He couldn’t have a birthday party because he is immunocompromised.

Grayson was born with Freeman Sheldon Syndrome. It’s a rare genetic condition which affects the mouth, face, hands and feet.

He didn’t get a birthday party last year because of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael so his parents wanted to make sure this birthday was special and got together friends and local law enforcement for a drive-by parade.

“I would have never of dreamt it would even turn out like this, but a few good friends, they got the word out and made it happen,” Grayson’s mom Heather McEwen said.

Grayson was overwhelmed with everyone who came out to wish him a ‘Happy Birthday.’

