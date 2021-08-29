Speakers on Zoom recall past experiences with COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — On Saturday Lead Coalition held a Zoom call to discuss COVID-19 with people who have been infected and recovered from the virus.

In the most recent data from the state, over 1,100 people tested positive for COVID in Bay County from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26. Besides pleading with people to wear masks, receive vaccinations and booster shots when they become available, speakers shared past experiences with COVID.

For Dr. Albert Mapp, he said he has to come to terms with the fact that he will likely never be as well-conditioned after COVID.

“Sitting in bed, taking a breath and you get no oxygen. Take another breath and no oxygen. You take a third breath and you are praying you get oxygen, and you get no oxygen, then the tears come down you eyes because you can’t breathe. It has been terrible, it has been unbelievable.”

Mapp said that he used to be a marathon runner. Now he isn’t able to even run down the block.