SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Springfield Police Department is looking for a man wanted for stealing money from his place of work, the AMI Fuel Store.

Bartholomew Wright

Bartholomew Amos Wright, 42, is 5’7 weighing approximately 175 pounds and has active warrants charging him with burglary and grand theft.

According to the news release, Wright let himself into the AMI Fuel Store located at 3401 E. Business highway 98 and was caught on camera stealing money from the safe, turning the alarm back on, and locking the door.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this subject, please notify the Springfield Police Department at 850-872-7545 or Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS (8447).