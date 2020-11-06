Spay Bay collecting animal donations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — When Hurricane Zeta hit many communities in Southern Mississippi and Louisiana in October, animal shelters in those areas were damaged and needed supplies. Now they are asking for your help.

Operation Spay Bay is a non-profit organization that has visited several areas of Louisiana to help with animal-related relief efforts and is continuing on that mission.

Spay Bay leaders say they are collecting any and all types of animal food, bedding and blankets. And they are looking to get the community involved in this endeavor.

Operation Spay Bay has been speaking to many shelters in the New Orleans and Biloxi area of Louisiana, seeing how they can help them recover from storm damage.

“Bedding typically asked for blankets and bedding in the shelters. In Louisiana, it’s getting pretty cold outside, a lot of them lost everything in the bedding was wet from the hurricane,” said Practice Manager, Jessica Hendrix.

Also food and treats for cats, dogs and other animals is in high demand.

“The food donations go very quickly, when we show up, within the hour they are. So there is a big need,” said Hendrix.

And you can donate any brand of pet food and old or new pet supplies.

“It can be used, new, or used very grateful for anything that comes in,” said Hendrix.

Operation Spay Bay staff say people can bring their donations by 3520 East 15th Street in Panama City through November 20th.