Southwest Airlines expanding summer flights in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traveling by air may get a lot easier next summer in Panama City.

Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday it is extending its flight schedule starting June 7, 2019.

Southwest will be adding a daily seasonal flight between Panama City and Atlanta, Georgia, extending its bookable flight schedule through August 10, 2020.

Other additional flights Southwest is adding out of Atlanta include Charleston, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia.

A full listing of Southwest’s expanded flights can be found on their website.