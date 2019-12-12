Southwest Airlines expanding summer flights in Panama City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Traveling by air may get a lot easier next summer in Panama City.

Southwest Airlines announced on Wednesday it is extending its flight schedule starting June 7, 2019.

Southwest will be adding a daily seasonal flight between Panama City and Atlanta, Georgia, extending its bookable flight schedule through August 10, 2020.

Other additional flights Southwest is adding out of Atlanta include Charleston, South Carolina and Norfolk, Virginia.

A full listing of Southwest’s expanded flights can be found on their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

FWC discusses 2019 black bear management

Thumbnail for the video titled "FWC discusses 2019 black bear management"

Cain Griffin park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cain Griffin park"

NSA PC Christmas Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "NSA PC Christmas Party"

FAA predicted more deadly MAX jet crashes

Thumbnail for the video titled "FAA predicted more deadly MAX jet crashes"

Stuff The Bus aims to raise thousands of toys, food and shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuff The Bus aims to raise thousands of toys, food and shoes"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.