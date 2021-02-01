Southport’s peanut butter challenge has begun

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Southport Elementary School Peanut Butter Drive has officially begun.

A tradition that has been ongoing for years, students and staff at Southport gather peanut butter during the entire month of February.

All containers that are collected go to the First United Methodist in Panama City. The church puts together ‘Blessing Backpacks’ containing food and supplies for kids in need. They said this peanut butter collection is a big help.

Principal Todd Harless said the winning class who collects the most would get peanut butter cookies, but students are not the only ones who can donate.

“Well, last year we had 1,200 jars, and we would like to beat that. I am not sure what we had that year before, but usually, we break our record for the previous year, and so 1200 jars is going to fill up this area,” said Harless. “So if you are in our area, or anywhere in the Bay County and you want to bring out some peanut butter, to reach our goal of 1200 jars, please stop by our front office.”

You can drop off peanut butter at the school directly or contact them to do an Amazon drop off.