Southport woman arrested after allegedly forging prescriptions

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Southport woman is facing felony drug drugs related to fraudulent prescriptions.

25-year-old Kaitland Poole, also known as Kaitland Shannon, is charged with four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Police say Poole used to work at a local physician’s office and allegedly used her position to acquire, forge and transmit fraudulent prescriptions for Percocet, an opiate compound containing Oxycodone, and Phentermine, which is commonly prescribed as an appetite suppressant.

Poole was taken to the Bay County Jail, where police say she will be held until her first appearance before a judge.