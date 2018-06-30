Southport Teenager Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child Brayden Miller [ + - ] Video

Southport, Fla. - A Southport teenager was arrested Thursday after he allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting a boy under the age of 12.

The victim told his family about the assaults on June 21, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff's Office. The child was suspended from daycare for asking other children to perform a sexual act, deputies added.

The child also told his family a former babysitter, 19-year-old Brayden Miller, of Southport had assaulted him.

Miller then agreed to an interview with sheriff's deputies and admitted during that interview that he had assaulted the child.

He is now charged with sexual battery on a child under 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation.