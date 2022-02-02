BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Debris and trash is no doubt an eyesore but it’s also a safety concern along the highway.

This problem is leading some Bay County residents to call on commissioners to do something.

The county has a plan but the cleanup effort is everyone’s responsibility.

The Highway 77 corridor is one of the most traveled roadways coming into Bay County. Commissioner Doug Moore said trash left in the shoulder is not an acceptable way to welcome drivers.

“It can be installation, it can be trash bags and tins,” Moore said.

Moore has received emails from many Southport residents asking for a solution. He said flying trash and debris is dangerous but it’s something we all need to be aware of.

“If you see something, if you see debris, coming out whether it be someone hauling privately or a commercial hauler if you see something flying out call the sheriff’s department or state patrol,” Moore said.

But cleanup is on the way for Highway 77.

“We have a maintenance contractor that is on a scheduled cleanup for all of our major highways, on the state highway system throughout Bay County,” Florida Department of Transportation Spokesperson Ian Satter said.

Cleaning crews were seen along Highway 77 Wednesday picking up trash and debris.

“When we see additional trash in the area then we will send those crews out to do an additional cleaning,” Satter said.

Satter asks drivers to be mindful of those crews along the highway. And if you are hauling trash, make sure you secure it.

“If you are hauling something and you would be worried about driving behind your vehicle, then take the necessary steps,” Satter said.

For an immediate response to trash left behind Bay County Commissioners are asking residents to call BCSO at 850-747-4700.

They will be able to fine drivers who do not tie down trash or debris legally.