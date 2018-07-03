Southport Man Faces Charges of Arson and Attempted Aggravated Battery Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Southport, Fla. - A Southport man has been arrested for Arson and Attempted Aggravated Battery using a deadly weapon.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, 42 year old Gregory Shinn caused a fire while he and three other people where inside of the home, plus a four year old juvenile, at the time of the paper.

The victim also stated that Shinn attempted to strike him with an iron shower curtain rod by swinging it at his head. The victim stated he was not injured but was in fear for his safety.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Shinn also faces charges of Cruelty toward Child Abuse without Great Harm, Resisting Officer with Violence, and Aggravated Battery from three other separate incidents in the past week.