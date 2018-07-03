News

Southport Man Faces Charges of Arson and Attempted Aggravated Battery

Southport Man Faces Charges of Arson and Attempted Aggravated Battery

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 10:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2018 11:29 PM EDT

Southport Man Faces Charges of Arson and Attempted Aggravated Battery

Southport, Fla. - A Southport man has been arrested for Arson and Attempted Aggravated Battery using a deadly weapon.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, 42 year old Gregory Shinn caused a fire while he and three other people where inside of the home, plus a four year old juvenile, at the time of the paper.

The victim also stated that Shinn attempted to strike him with an iron shower curtain rod by swinging it at his head. The victim stated he was not injured but was in fear for his safety.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Shinn also faces charges of Cruelty toward Child Abuse without Great Harm, Resisting Officer with Violence, and Aggravated Battery from three other separate incidents in the past week.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center