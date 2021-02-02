Southport man charged with promoting sexual performance of a child

Dannon Glover

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A man accused of promoting the sexual performance of a child convinced his wife to do a factory reset on his phone after he was nabbed, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about photos of nude and nearly nude children being shared on a Snapchat account.

Investigators were able to get information about the account from Comcast and then contacted Dannon Glover who admitted that the Snapchat account was his, according to Glover’s arrest affidavit.

During an interview, Glover, 39, said that he received images in large batches from a web link and then uploaded the images to the accounts. Glover added that he didn’t recall images of child pornography uploaded to the account but said there could have been, the affidavit states.

“Prior to making contact with law enforcement, Glover told his wife that if he should be taken into custody, she should complete a factory reset on his phone, thereby erasing all data stored thereon,” deputies wrote. “When the device was recovered, the factory reset had been done and all data erased.”

