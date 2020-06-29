Southport fire mostly contained

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A 240 acre wildfire in southport is now 95% contained.

Firefighters will continue to work hard to keep the fire from spreading into the swampy area it surrounds.

It’s located near Fred Anderson Road north of the water treatment plant.

Using heavy machinery on the ground to make fire lines and a helicopter in the sky to dump water on the fire, the blaze has kept firefighters busy since yesterday evening.

Florida forest service firefighters say they’re not sure how this fire started and encourage everyone to be careful with fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend.