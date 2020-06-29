Southport fire mostly contained

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A 240 acre wildfire in southport is now 95% contained.

Firefighters will continue to work hard to keep the fire from spreading into the swampy area it surrounds.

It’s located near Fred Anderson Road north of the water treatment plant.

Using heavy machinery on the ground to make fire lines and a helicopter in the sky to dump water on the fire, the blaze has kept firefighters busy since yesterday evening.

Florida forest service firefighters say they’re not sure how this fire started and encourage everyone to be careful with fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Former Springfield Officer charged with an additional felony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Springfield Officer charged with an additional felony"

Southport fire mostly contained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Southport fire mostly contained"

Musician makes donation to deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musician makes donation to deputies"

Musician donates E-bikes to Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Musician donates E-bikes to Bay County Sheriff’s Office"

House Democrats push to expand Affordable Care Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Democrats push to expand Affordable Care Act"
More Local News