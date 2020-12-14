Southport Elementary to close this week after coronavirus outbreak

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southport Elementary School will close this week because of rising coronavirus cases.

School officials said students will finish the school day Monday and then the school would close for the rest of the week. Afterschool activities on Monday are cancelled. The school district’s full news release is below:

Bay District Schools, working closely with our trusted partners at the Florida Department of

Health and the Florida Department of Education, has made the difficult decision today to close

Southport Elementary School for the remainder of this week due to a rise in the number of

students quarantining for post-Thanksgiving Break Covid exposure.



“At this time, approximately 1/4 of the students enrolled at Southport are quarantining due to

being identified as close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person,” explained BDS Superintendent

Bill Husfelt. “We will always be focused on the safety of our students and staff first and so we

believe closing the campus is the right thing to do at this time.”



Students will finish the regular school day today but there will not be any Bay Base or

after-school activities today or for the rest of the week. Students will switch to virtual learning on

Tuesday and their teachers and all other staff members will continue to report to work on campus

in order to support the students. The Christmas holidays begin for BDS on 12/18 after school and

students return to campus on 1/4/21.



Parents who need a device for their students should contact the school for assistance and possible

device check out.



“We know this is a difficult decision for our families and we wish that we did not have to take

measures like this,” Husfelt said. “But safety is always our number one priority and we will

continue to make the best decisions we can while operating within the guidelines and procedures

of the CDC, DOH and DOE.”