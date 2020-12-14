Southport Elementary to close this week after coronavirus outbreak

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southport Elementary School will close this week because of rising coronavirus cases.
School officials said students will finish the school day Monday and then the school would close for the rest of the week. Afterschool activities on Monday are cancelled. The school district’s full news release is below:
Bay District Schools, working closely with our trusted partners at the Florida Department of
Health and the Florida Department of Education, has made the difficult decision today to close
Southport Elementary School for the remainder of this week due to a rise in the number of
students quarantining for post-Thanksgiving Break Covid exposure.
“At this time, approximately 1/4 of the students enrolled at Southport are quarantining due to
being identified as close contacts of a Covid-19 positive person,” explained BDS Superintendent
Bill Husfelt. “We will always be focused on the safety of our students and staff first and so we
believe closing the campus is the right thing to do at this time.”
Students will finish the regular school day today but there will not be any Bay Base or
after-school activities today or for the rest of the week. Students will switch to virtual learning on
Tuesday and their teachers and all other staff members will continue to report to work on campus
in order to support the students. The Christmas holidays begin for BDS on 12/18 after school and
students return to campus on 1/4/21.
Parents who need a device for their students should contact the school for assistance and possible
device check out.
“We know this is a difficult decision for our families and we wish that we did not have to take
measures like this,” Husfelt said. “But safety is always our number one priority and we will
continue to make the best decisions we can while operating within the guidelines and procedures
of the CDC, DOH and DOE.”