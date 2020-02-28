Southport Elementary students wrapping up annual peanut butter drive

Southport, Fla. (WMBB) — At Southport Elementary school, the annual peanut butter drive is coming to a close after a week of donations by students and community members.

The drive is put on every year by Southport Elementary’s music teacher, Rhonda Hawley.

The goal is to raise 1,000 jars of peanut butter for local food pantries to give to the homeless and the hungry.

Hawley said while the drive is a great way to get the students involved in helping the community, it also teaches them about the importance of teamwork.

“They need to have tools that show them that their efforts make a difference and it may not be peanut butter but later on it might be picking up trash on the beach,” said Hawley. “One person by themselves, it doesn’t seem like much, but if they can learn that together no matter how little or big we are, if we combine our efforts, we can make a positive difference in our world and our world needs a lot more of that right now.”

So far, the students have brought in over 800 jars of peanut butter, but are hoping to make their goal by the end of the drive on Friday.