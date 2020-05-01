Southport Elementary retiring teacher gets a big surprise

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time Bay District Schools teacher who is retiring this year got a big surprise, as the school board honored her on Tuesday by naming her classroom after her.

“I have never seen anybody more positive in my life,” said School Board member and former Southport Elementary Principal, Jerry Register. “If people say ‘what all did she do,’ it’s what she didn’t do.”

Mrs. Rhonda Hawley has been teaching music at Southport Elementary School for over thirty years.

“For every kid that walks through those doors, I want them to be filled with harmony in what they hear, with what they make and the way they live their lives,” said Hawley.

This is her final quarter teaching. As the news came in that she would be spending it distance-teaching, she said it’s been a bummer, but that she has remained positive; coming up with creative ways to keep the energy up for her students.

“It doesn’t look the same, but it’s still going to be fine,” she said. “We can finish it strong.”

Hawley said her classroom has been a sanctuary for her during her career and throughout the pandemic, so this week, she received a huge surprise, when the school board voted to name the school’s music room after her.

“It’s overwhelming, just totally unexpected,” said Hawley. “It’s one of the few times in my life I just don’t have the words.”

Southport Elementary’s current principal, Todd Harless, said it’s a well-deserved recognition.

“Everybody in this community knows who Ms. Hawley is,” he said. “So with this recognition people 50 to 100 years from now will know who Ms. Hawley is too.”

Harless added that he hopes to have some kind of in-person ceremony with the Southport Elementary family as soon as it is safe to do so.