Southport Elementary hosts ‘Welcome Walk’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While students may not have wanted summer to end — teachers and staff at Southport Elementary welcomed them back in a special way this school year.

The ‘Welcome Walk’ was hosted by Southport staff to welcome their Elementary students this morning.

Students walked through a tunnel at the front of the school with smiles on their faces and backpacks full of school supplies. Behavioral paraprofessional, Amy Hagan, said this is a great way to get the students comfortable.

“We’re giving high 5’s, saying hello, giving awesome smiles, just getting them pumped up and ready … also probably helping some of the parents get through that front door with some of the new kids,” said Hagan.

The welcome walk featured the Mosley High School band, football team members and Southports’ eagle mascot.

“If you can walk through that line not smiling, I would be super surprised. But how else, it’s a special day the first day, you want to start it off right, walking through saying welcome to the school, we’re glad you’re back. It’s a new school year after Hurricane Michael … and we”re starting it off right,” said Hagan.

Southport staff is excited for a great start to the 2019 school year and ready for the rest of the year.

