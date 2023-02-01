SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Southport Elementary’s annual peanut butter drive is back.

Long-time music teacher Rhonda Holley initially started it.

The school has been doing the event for over 30 years.

Over the years the school has collected tens of thousands of jars of peanut butter with 2021 holding the record with 5060 jars.

A few years ago, a friendly competition was struck when Lynn Haven Elementary joined in.

“The school that brings in the most kids to go over to the other school and put upon the principal’s face,” Southport Elementary Principal Todd Harless “I’m proud to say that Lynn Haven has had to take power to the face the last four years and hopefully that’ll happen again.”

With Southport’s former assistant principal Stacie Anderson taking over the principalship at Lynn Haven Harless says victory would be that much sweeter.

Anyone that would like to donate can drop off an unopen jar of peanut butter at Southport or Lynn haven Elementary school’s main office.