Updated 11 p.m.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Both southbound lanes are shut down on U.S. 331 after a head on collision around 8:15 p.m., according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident occurred just north of State Road 20. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Mazda and a Chevy Tahoe collided and the Tahoe caught on fire.

FHP Troopers said the woman driving the Mazda was driving on the wrong side.

FHP said there are two confirmed fatalities.

The driver of the Tahoe can not be identified at this time, FHP said. The woman driving the Mazda has also not been identified.

We will update the story as more information is released.