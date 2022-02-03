SOUTH WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Northwest Florida Water Management District continues their efforts to find out why South Washington County is so flooded.

They said pumps are not a long-term solution.

“So far we’ve seen 1.6 feet elevation difference that the pump has pumped in 45 days or so which is not a lot,” Northwest Florida Water Management Chairman George Roberts said.

Roberts said the county is almost out of money to buy fuel for the pumps. He believes they will shut the pumps off in the next few days.

So it’s time to look at other causes and possible solutions.

NWFWMD has conducted extensive research. They think the loss of trees during Hurricane Michael plays a big part in why the area is flooded.

“We know that there are billions of gallons of water a day going back into the aquifer that the trees used to would suck up,” Roberts said.

Roberts said the aquifer is about 99% full.

Pond water doesn’t have anywhere to go so it overflows and eventually floods homes like Terry Smith’s.

“We have to start over again,” Smith said. “You know, wasn’t the ideal time in life to do it but that’s what we have.”

But Smith doesn’t blame the lack of trees. He thinks a dam a few miles down the road is the cause of the flooding.

“These pine trees up on the hills, they’ll suck up some of the water, no doubt,” Smith said. “But it’s not like having a willow down there in the river that sucks up 35-40 gallons a day. You might get 2- gallons a day out of these pine trees.”

Water management officials flew over South Washington County a few months ago searching for the problem. They said the dam is likely not the issue because the water level is the same on both sides of it. Also, there are no signs of blockage.

Both Smith and Roberts said Governor DeSantis needs to step in and help resolve this flooding issue.