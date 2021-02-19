South Walton Volunteer Beach Ambassadors are looking for more team members

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Residents who love the beach and the hospitality environment now have an opportunity to volunteer their time as an ambassador.

The South Walton Volunteer Beach Ambassador team and Friends of South Walton Sea Turtles need people to meet and greet visitors.

“The volunteer beach ambassador program started here in South Walton back in 2016,” said Lead Ambassador Laurie Reichenbach.

Reichenbach was among the original 30 residents who started the program. The idea was to have locals inform and host visitors as well as clean and protect the beaches for all to enjoy, even sea turtles.

“Our current numbers from 2020 were 214 adults,” she said.

And Reichenbach wants to see volunteer numbers continue to grow.

“If we could grow to over 300 members this year or more, we would be very pleased,” said Reichenbach.

To cover all 26 miles of public and regional beaches, the Volunteer Beach Ambassadors learn how to properly greet tourists.

“We want to teach them things like basic facts about our marine life, our shore birdlife,” she said. “We want them to be familiar with local things that guests are going to ask them about, where is the best place to get a grouper sandwich.”

The volunteer program accepts residents of all ages. Including a junior program for kids.

“You just can’t have too many people out there serving the tourism industry when you’ve got 4.2 million visitors,” she said.

Anyone with a passion for serving their community, visitors, and the environment is welcome to reach out to Reichenbach and her team.