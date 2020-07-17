South Walton transit system passes trial approval

South Walton Fla. (WMBB) — Parking has been a headache in Walton county, although the TDC has been planning for a transit system.

Parking and traffic are a known problem especially down 30A, making it nearly impossible for emergency vehicles to navigate efficiently.

The TDC launched a pilot program starting in Grayton Beach, but they hope to expand this across all beach accesses down 30A.

“It was pretty hectic,” said Leighton crawly, a frequent beach-goer. “We had to drive back and forth a couple of times.”

The Tourist Development Council recently had plans approved by Walton County commissioners to start a pilot transit program.

“We are taking people from our large parking lot in Grayton central, and shuttling them to the beach,” said David Demarest from Vist South Walton. “The whole point of that is to cut down on traffic in Grayton.”

Over the past four years, the TDC has bought properties both on and off the beach with hopes of clearing some congestion.

Should this program be successful, Demarest said they will expand to other areas of South Walton.

“Let’s get you out of the car and get you to the beach,” said Demarest. “And this is a free shuttle you can do that with.”

The TDC also has plans to connect a current transit system, to gain more traction.

“Finding a way to connect GOWAL to our transit hub in Grayton Beach to help get that connectivity really going,” said Demarest.

For beach-goers, they are excited to see a new transit system.

“I’ve been to a beach with a transit system,” said Crawly. “And it was really easy. It helped me get to the restaurants and stuff without getting your vehicle out.”

“It would be a lot safer for pedestrians as well,” said Joely Calhoun, a frequent beach-goer.

For now, the pilot transit program is available to visitors at Grayton Central parking lot Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and for Friday and Saturday, it is open from 8 a.m. to midnight.