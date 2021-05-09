South Walton Street Art Festival kicks off art month for the county

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Students and professional artists took their art to the streets for the final day of the South Walton Street Art Festival on Sunday.

In Sandestin Grand Boulevard, the South Walton Cultural Arts Alliance kicked off art month with their first-ever street art festival.

“My idea is art versus the artist,” said South Walton High School student Karena Hand.

Hand picked up pastel chalk and paintbrushes this past weekend, for South Walton’s first street art festival.

“I think we are all putting all of our skill into this and all of our effort and all of our styles and it looks so amazing,” said Hand.

15 professional artists and 12 schools came together to decorate the boulevard. The Cultural Arts Alliance Executive Director, Jennifer Steele, said they wanted to create a new event this year that allowed people to enjoy outdoor art while social distancing.

“Eventually it will wash away, but I think the process is so important of team building, the component of team building, and just creating as a community is so important and it brings joy,” said Steele.

Although street art is temporary, Steele said they have heard great feedback Many said they want to participate again next year.

“Art month has events all through May,” said Steele. “Digital graffiti is a very popular event in Alys Beach and that’s next weekend.”

There are more events to come with gallery events, music on Main Street in DeFuniak Springs, and Emerald Coast Theatre Company performances this month.

“You definitely need to get your art out there and show the world what you can do because I am sure that you guys are all amazing,” said Hand. “Art is unique art is subjective, art can be anything you want.”

For more information on how you can get involved in art month or the CAA you can visit their website.