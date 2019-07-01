South Walton sees increase in tourism during May

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Official tourism numbers released on Monday, July 1st, confirm that May is becoming an increasingly popular time to visit South Walton.

According to the Walton County TDC, the Tourist Development Tax collection showed an impressive 20.28-percent increase in South Walton for May 2019, compared with the previous year. Walton County recorded approximately $2,742,020 in Tourist Development taxes in May, an increase of approximately $462,326.

These off-season increases put Walton County ahead almost 15-percent year to date, compared to the same time period last year.

“Locals know that spring and fall weather is terrific,” notes South Walton Director of Communications David Demarest. “As awareness of South Walton as a destination expands, we’re having good success promoting visitation during off-peak times like late spring, fall and winter. Not only does this type of travel bolster Walton County’s year-round economy, but it also helps our visitors better understand all the reasons locals love living here.”

The Tourist Development tax, or bed tax, is a four percent tax collected on hotels, condos and other short-term rentals. It is the best way to gauge visitation and demand trends in South Walton.

The revenue supports tourism marketing and beach operations including cleaning and maintaining beaches, lifeguards, destination improvements and preservation initiatives.