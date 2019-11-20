South Walton restaurants cooking Thanksgiving dinners

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want a stress-free holiday this Thanksgiving or simply want a gourmet meal catered for your family, South Walton has plenty of options for you.

Dining Options

Café Thirty-A

– Located at 3899 E County Hwy 30A in Santa Rosa Beach

– Thanksgiving Day Dinner served from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Reservations are available, call 850-231-2166 for more information

– Thanksgiving Day Takeout Menu orders available until Nov. 24

Cuvee 30A

– Located at 12805 US-98 D101 in Inlet Beach

– Thanksgiving Buffet featuring Louisiana Fried Turkey from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

– Call 850-909-0111 for more information

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

– Located at 600 Grand Boulevard in Sandestin

– Three-course Thanksgiving Feast served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

– Regular menu will also be available

– Call 850-269-0830 for more information

Hilton Sandestin

– Located at 4000 Sandestin Blvd S in Miramar Beach

– Annual Thanksgiving Buffet served from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Kids menu available for kids ages 6-12

– Call 850-267-9500 for more information

The Lakehouse

– Located at 238 WaterColor Way in WaterColor

– Thanksgiving buffet-style Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Reservations are required, call 850-534-5050 for more information

Marina Bar & Grill

– Located at 8330 Mike Hayes Dr in Miramar Beach

– Turkey menu special from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

– Call 850-267-7778 for more information

Marlin Grill

– Located at 9100 Baytowne Wharf Boulevard in Miramar Beach

– Four-course Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4 p.m.

– Reservations available, call 850-351-1990 for more information

Mezcal Mexican Grill

– Located at 80 Seascape Drive Suite 101 in Miramar Beach

– Third annual Thanksgiving “Giving Thanks” Buffet Feast from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Two seating times, one at 12 p.m. and one at 2 p.m.

– Call 850-837-8350 for more information or reservations

Old Florida Fish House

– Located at 33 Heron’s Watch Way in Santa Rosa Beach

– Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Reservations are available, call 850-534-3045 for more information

The Pearl

– Located at 63 Main Street in Rosemary Beach

– Thanksgiving Buffet featuring live music from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Reservations are required, call 850-588-2882 for more information

Stinky’s Fish Camp

– Located at 5960 W County Highway 30A in Santa Rosa Beach

– Thanksgiving Feast from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– Reservations accepted, call 850-867-3053 for more information

SunQuest Cruises (Solaris Yacht)

– Located at 9300 US-98 in Miramar Beach

– Lunch or Dinner Thanksgiving Buffet Cruise along Choctawhatchee Bay from 12-12:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m.

– Tickets Required, call 850-650-2519 for more information

Vue on 30A

– Located at 4801 W County Hwy 30A in Santa Rosa Beach

– Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

– Call 850-267-2305 for more information

Catering Options

Blue Mountain Bakery

– Located at 2217 W County Hwy 30A in Santa Rosa Beach

– Blue Mountain Bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but is offering a large selection of al a carte baked goods to pair with your feast

– Call 850-267-0400 to order

Cowgirl Kitchen

– Located at 54 Main St in Rosemary Beach

– Offering whole smoked turkey & gravy, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, praline sweet potatoes, broccoli & cheese casserole, 7-layer salad, bourbon pecan pie and all kinds of dips and sides to enjoy

– Accepting orders until 5 p.m. Nov. 23, and will be ready for pick up on Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

– Order through their website, or call 850-213-0058 for more information

Cuvee 30A

– Located at 12805 US-98 D101 in Inlet Beach

– Thanksgiving Turkey-To-Go Heat & Serve Holiday Dinners featuring Chef Tim Creehan’s scrumptious Louisiana Fried Turkey, juicy Roasted Pork Loin, and an appetizing array of traditional trimmings, side dishes and desserts

– Orders must be placed by Nov. 25

– Call 850-909-0111

Grayton Beer

– Located at 170 E County Hwy 30A in Santa Rosa Beach

– Grayton Beer Catering Team has created a menu filled with classic Thanksgiving dishes including Roasted Sage Butter Turkey and unique seasonal twists like Creole Cornbread Dressing

– Orders must be placed by Nov. 23 and will be ready for pick up on Nov. 27

– Call 850-213-4000 or email Catering@graytonbeer.com to place an order

The Perfect Pig

– Located at 7 Town Center Loop in Santa Rosa Beach

– The menu includes: a house-baked ham, cinnamon bread pudding, three-cheese mac & cheese, and brown giblet gravy

– Orders must be placed by Nov. 22 and picked up before 12 p.m. Nov. 27

– To order, call 850-660-1591

Roux 30A

– Located at 114 Logan Lane in Santa Rosa Beach

– The dinner menu includes one black heritage 16 to 18-pound roasted turkey, Yukon potato purée, homestyle thyme stuffing, bacon mac & cheese, green bean casserole, Black Bear Bread Co. assorted breads, and more

– Deadline to order is Nov. 21

– Email devin@roux30a.com to order

Sandestin

– Located at 9300 Emerald Coast Pkwy W in Miramar Beach

– Sandestin chefs are cooking up a gourmet Thanksgiving feast that can be picked up or delivered

– Place your order ahead of time either online or through email at ChelseaPyzik@Sandestin.com

– Call 850-267-7794 for more information

Shades Bar & Grill

– Located at 10952 E County Hwy 30A in Inlet Beach

– Shades Bar & Grill will be closed for Thanksgiving but is taking orders for a limited quantity of fried turkey

– Call 850-213-9410 to order

Swiftly Catered

– Located at 137 Old Ferry Rd in Santa Rosa Beach

– Offering a Thanksgiving menu to parties of up to 10 that includes Lemon Herb Bone-In Turkey Breast, bread, gravy, and delicious side dishes

– Call 850-972-0850 to order