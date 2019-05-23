South Walton Luxury Senior Living Facility Coming Soon

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. - How would you like to retire and live a short driving distance to the best golf courses in the Panhandle? The best spas or the best shopping?

Well coming soon is a state of the art, luxury assisted living center will be open for business. On Tuesday, officials dug into the project and announced their anticipated opening date.

Sitting along Highway 98, The Blake at Miramar Beach will soon be home to 124 apartments. With 76 rooms for assisted living and 48 for memory care.

The large flat piece of land will soon be transformed into a resort-style senior living community. It will be convenient to shopping and medical services.

Like every other new development, comes new jobs. This will create 100 new full-time jobs.

"We know our seniors and our residents want an active and vibrant lifestyle. They are really not looking for a gracious living anymore they want to be really active, close to restaurants, close to a beautiful beach, close to shopping and Destin and Sandestin has all of that," said Glenn Barclay, The Blake Management Group and Senior Living, Co-Owner and Founder.

The planned opening date is set for the fall of 2020.

In addition to The Blake in Miramar Beach. The group recently broke ground to a similar complex in Panama City Beach.

