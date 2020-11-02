South Walton lifeguards tired of push back from beachgoers

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Lifeguards in the Walton County area have received more push back from beachgoers than usual in regards to those swimming during double red flag conditions.

Like we have reported in the past, lifeguards in the area said after various safety warnings some visitors do not comply.

Because of this, David Vaughn the Beach Safety Director for South Walton Fire District said he wants to see a change and they have met with code compliance and the Sheriff’s Department to see what can be done to improve the situation.

“We are seeking to have the fine schedule amended for double red flags to be raised up to the statutory limit of $500 at the civil level,” said Vaughn. “We would like to copy our friends to the east and kind of go to their model of the $500 civil fine, we would also like to see Walton County sheriffs be able to issue a criminal citation for failure to comply with a $500 fine or misdemeanor charge and possible jail time.”

Vaughn said he thinks there needs to be more enforcement so beachgoers understand the safety of others. As first responders could be at risk if they do not comply.

Vaughn said they hope to see this change made soon, possibly before the next summer season begins.