South Walton Fire District responds to fire in Point Washington area

POINT WASHINGTON, Fla. (WMBB)–The South Walton Fire District responded to a two-story structure fire on Eve Circle in the Point Washington area Sunday afternoon.

First responders say reports of a carriage home fire came in around 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke coming from inside. Crews say they were able to put the fire out within minutes, preventing the fire from spreading into the main home.

The South Walton Fire Marshal says the fire was an accident and possibly caused by a pot on the stove left unattended.

No injuries were reported.