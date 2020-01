The South Walton Fire District is opened a new Fleet Maintenance/Logistics Building Monday.

The building will allow them to repair and fix their over 41 different apparatuses. It will also provide room for other administrative functions, storage, classroom training and still allow for future expansion opportunities.

The new 3-story 28,000 square foot facility is located directly behind the South Walton Fire District Headquarters at 911 North County Highway 393 Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.