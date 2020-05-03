South Walton Fire District crews fight over 200 acre fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District crews were on scene of an about 200 acre fire in the Point Washington area on Saturday.

The initial call was received at 1:50 pm according to the Florida Fire Forest Service.

Shortly after crews arrived, they encountered two hikers and their dog and were able to safely escort them out of the involved area.

The fire is located deep into the woods. When News 13 arrived on scene, crew members had the fire about 50% contained.

We will continue to give updates as we learn more information on the fire.