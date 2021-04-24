South Walton Fire District calls on Panhandle Community to spread the word about Double Red Flag safety

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton Fire District said beach goers were not listening to double red flag rules despite being told on Saturday.

According to Beach Safety Director, David Vaughan, the lifeguards were hustling on Saturday, reaching out to every person they encounter but are seeing people disobey their directions in regards to double red flags.

He also said as soon as lifeguards drove away, people were jumping back in the water.

On Saturday alone, Vaughan estimated lifeguards and beach safety personnel made thousands of contacts to keep people from entering the water.

In a statement the South Walton Fire District released, Vaughan said: “We’re reaching out to the Panhandle community tonight to let them know we’re going everything we can,” Vaughan said. “We need their help with the messaging. Spread the word: this is not the time to be in the Gulf.”

The South Walton Fire District has flown double red flags since Friday afternoon. Double red flags means the water is closed to the public and violators could be hit with a $500 fine.