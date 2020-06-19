South Walton Fire Department Beach Safety’s rip current awareness week during yellow flags

SOUTH WALTON Fla. — South Walton Fire Department’s Beach Safety brings awareness to rip currents following record-breaking rescues the week prior.

Santa Rosa might have calm waters Friday, but South Walton lifeguards responded to a record-breaking amount of water rescues the week of June 8.

Because of Tropical Storm Cristobal, lifeguards say rip currents have been much stronger, even on yellow flag days, like Friday.

The gulf can be deceiving.

Although the water may look calm, South Walton Beach Safety Lieutenant Colin Perlaky said that may not always be the case.

“Most oftentimes, that is going to be in an area where the waves are not breaking,” said Perlaky. “So the difficulties that we have, is that sometimes these families will see that area of water where the waves are not breaking, and that is where they will want to set up for the day.”

Perlaky said most rip currents can be seen in on-sore holes or sandbars where water can take the path of least resistance to get back into the gulf.

“Any wave that washes ashore has to get back into the open water,” Perlaky said. “So there are rip currents every day.”

Santa Rosa visitor Bobby Bell said when he comes to the beach with his family, he tells them to identify a marker before entering the water.

As far as rip currents go Bell said he knows enough to stay alive.

“Rip currents are the most deadly thing in the water, and people oftentimes forget that,” Perlaky said.

South Walton Fire Department’s Beach Safety said swimming near a lifeguard increases your chances of staying safe.