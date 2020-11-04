South Walton dentist wants your candy

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — For the third year in a row, Cook Family Dentistry in Santa Rosa Beach is collecting Halloween candy as part of its buyback program.

For every pound of candy a family or child brings in, they will receive a dollar.

They will be accepting candy at their office until November 7 at 3:30 p.m.

The collected candy will be brought to operation gratitude who packages all the candy to send troops overseas.

Dr. Cassidy Cook said if residents want to write cards for troops as well they will be sure to send those off along with the candy.

“It’s helping two ways,” said Dr. Cook. “It’s giving a little treat to the troops, but we are also taking in the candy that is being unused so that, you know, does not start cavities.”

Dr. Cook said they are accepting any and all candy, just make sure what you are bringing in is properly packaged.

He said along with candy and cards, they are also accepting dental supplies to send to the troops.