South Walton Connector Road: Through the Forest or Somewhere Else?

News
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WMBB)- A controversial project has been on hold for a while but, now talks of creating a South Walton Connector Road are once again up for discussion. One option for the placement is putting a road through the forest.

Traffic in South Walton is at an all-time high and officials are working on solutions to fix it but, it hasn’t been easy.

Before paving a new road, the Walton County Commissioners’ first move was to, hire a firm to do a Project Development and Environment study. Now, the company hired is ready to present the information and the ideas to the Commissioners.

Some residents though, fear an option presented will be a road that runs through the forest and state parks.

“This would have a detrimental impact on the environment there or ecosystem, on the recreational facilities in there. So, the county needs to look at other alternatives. I think over to the east of deer lake state park, is where they really need to be looking for a connector road,” said Celeste Cobena, Concerned Citizen.

A special meeting is scheduled on August 21. At the meeting, the hired firm will make their presentation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.