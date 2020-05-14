South Walton community fills truck full of donations for victims of Mussett Bayou fire

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–It’s been one week since the Mussett Bayou fire and the community in South Walton continues to rally behind those who were impacted and lost everything.

Less than 24 hours after the fire first broke out, Flooring Elegance on Highway 98 began putting together relief efforts, collecting everything from food to towels to gift cards and even furniture. The business partnered with Two Men and a Truck to give residents a central location to drop off goods.

“We had our truck parked at Flooring Elegance since Friday, and the community really came together and stuffed the truck quicker than we really expected,” said Lisa Nixon Mabry, the Marketing Director for Two Men and a Truck.

Since last week, hundreds of items have been donated. Those items have since been delivered to the Caring and Sharing organization of South Walton, waiting to be dispersed to those in need.

“As people who were impacted by the fire come to us after they kind of sort through what they need, we’ll provide them with whatever it is that they need,” said Carly Harmer, the Executive Director of Caring and Sharing of South Walton.

Harmer says she’s not at all surprised by all of the donations and the community’s response.

“We have a super generous community, whenever there’s a need that arises they come forward and help meet that need,” said Harmer.

Good News United Methodist Church in Santa Rosa Beach is also providing assistance to fire victims.

“What they’re doing is they’re giving the families that were impacted money because as you can see here, we have so many physical items that what is really needed now are funds,” said Harmer.

Harmer says fire victims in need of assistance can reach out to either the Good News Church, Caring and Sharing, or the Matrix Outreach Center.