DOWNTOWN PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Music is going to fill the streets of Downtown Panama City this weekend.

The 4th annual Songwriters Festival kicks off this Thursday with the ‘Downtown After Dark’ concert. Gungor and Red Clay Strays will be performing on the lawn behind the Destination Panama City facility beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In the following days, dozens of local and even international musical artists will take the stage at several businesses in Historic Downtown.

Center for the Arts, Downtown Boxing Club, The Light Room, Millie’s Cafe, Trigo, and Tom’s Hot Dogs will all be hosting the performances.

Singer/Songwriter from St. Andrews, Melissa Bowman, will be making her festival debut bringing folk blues to the community.

“I’m really excited to perform. I’m a little bit nervous. I was supposed to play the first year that they had the Songwriter Festival and then I ended up having a problem with my wrist and I actually didn’t play music for a long time after that,” Bowman said. “So this is exciting to get back into it and be able to play with all of these people that I really admire.”

For the lineup and performance schedule click here.

‘Downtown After Dark’ concert tickets can be purchased here. Friday and Saturday events are free to the public.

Festival officials said to arrive at the venues early because it’s expected to be a popular attraction.