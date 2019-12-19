Some teacher concerns can’t be solved with raises alone

Teachers are once again a hot topic in Tallahassee after Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a major change to their pay in hopes of solving a massive teacher shortage.

If his $1 billion plan is approved in the legislature the starting salary for all teachers would be $47,500. Currently, Bay District teachers start at $36,000. It’s unclear how it can be legally implemented as teacher salaries are negotiated between teacher unions and school boards in each district.

But if the plan comes to fruition it could be a boon to Bay County where district officials are struggling to hire and retain teachers in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

At the beginning of the school year, local principals hired teachers and then had to go through the hiring process again as many of the new hires walked away when they discovered they could not afford to live in Bay County.

“I think that number ($47,5000) will make a difference,” said Shirley Baker, the executive director of human resources for Bay District Schools. “I don’t know that it will solve a teacher shortage. But I think it will definitely help.”

The plan may be popular with teachers who are about to enter the workforce but more experienced teachers have concerns.

A starting teacher will now make nearly as much as a 25 year veteran. Like tenure, step increases based on years of experience are also gone. However, in Bay County a teacher who transferred into the district with 25 years under their belt would make $55,500.This naturally, has created a rift between new teachers and those who feel they will no longer be valued for their experience and loyalty.

“His heart’s in the right place and he (DeSantis) is wanting to do the right thing here,” said Sen. George Gainer, R-Panama City. “Teachers are also right. We have got to have some consideration for the teachers who have been here all along.”

No teacher who sticks with the profession does it for the money. Like firefighters, police officers and other low paying professions most of the people who work these jobs view it as a higher calling.

However, there has also been a steady degradation in the benefits teachers and their union once held as sacrosanct.

The Florida’s legislature ended tenure a decade ago. Under the old system a principal could offer tenure to a teacher who stayed at a school for three years. By the fourth year the principal woas required to offer the teacher tenure or let them go.

Despite popular opinion, tenure did not make it impossible to fire a teacher. But it did require a principal to show good cause for letting someone go.

Under the current system principals have unlimited power to remove teachers for any reason, or no reason, at all. Teachers are now hired on a one year contract that ends with each school year. They could also be let go for speaking to the media which is why had to conceal the identities of the two local teachers interviewed for this story.

‘Jack’ says Gov. Desantis’ big raise won’t stop his annual anxieties.

“We always wonder whether she will have employment,” said ‘Jack,’ a Bay County teacher whose wife is also a teacher.

‘Jill’ began her career after tenure ended. She’s been non-renewed twice. In one case the school had too many teachers and not enough students. She was let go a second time after a new principal took over the school and made changes.

While Florida business have the legal right to fire any employee at any time for any reason it usually doesn’t work that way in practice. A manager will let an employee know their performance is unacceptable and come up with a plan for improvement. If the employee doesn’t improve they are fired.

Those are fairly routine considerations that no longer apply to teachers.

“It’s not like you screw up and you lose your job, you are just up for unemployment every year,” Jack said. “It’s automatic unemployment. There is a difference there.”

The situation could be a learning experience but if Jill was doing anything wrong in her previous teaching jobs, “that was not communicated to me,” she said.

In fact, for legal reasons principals are instructed not to give an excuse when they non-renew a teacher, Baker said.

Baker added that while teachers dislike the current system administrators favor it. Tenure could “create complacency,” she said, “And when a teacher performance declines it was very difficult to make a change.”

Teachers who are doing well should not have to worry, she added.

“The philosophy is if you maintain your performance that will never be an issue especially in this day with the teacher shortage,” Baker said.

Tenure is probably not returning but, at least for now, a raise could be on the way for both Jack and Jill. Jack has been teaching Bay County for nearly 20 years but the pay scale in this county is low enough that $47,500 minimum would mean a salary increase.

And while he would suddenly be making the same as a starting teacher Jack said that doesn’t bother him. “It’s a raise for me,” he said.