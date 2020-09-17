Some schools closed Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District and Holmes County schools will be closed Friday.

“Given the extreme amount of flooding that remains in our community, particularly in the northern parts of the county where entire roads are still impassable, the prudent thing to do is to close schools for one more day (Friday),” Bay District officials wrote in a news release. “We are aware that the communities of Bear Creek, Youngstown, Fountain, Bayou George, and Lynn Haven are still dealing with record-breaking flooding and that many neighborhoods in Panama City and Panama City Beach are also still flooded or damaged.”

Administrators, other 12-month employees and critical maintenance team members will still report to work on Friday, as they did today, but teachers, paraprofessionals, other support employees and students will not be at school and will not be expected to work from home via Canvas or BayLink. Athletic practices and events previously scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) can still be held as planned, district officials added.

“We anticipate the possibility of having to make up these days but are working closely with our friends at the Florida Department of Education to consider a number of different scenarios. As soon as something is finalized we will let everyone know,” officials wrote. “We look forward to welcoming all of our students back to school on Monday. Our Transportation Department continues to assess the roads and bridges throughout our community and will be implementing our alternate stop protocol on Monday (if necessary) on some of the dirt roads and those that are damaged. Transportation will contact the parents of any impacted students.”

Holmes County officials said road conditions were were forcing them to close on Friday as well.

“We urge you to follow the guidance of local officials and stay off the roads to allow our county crews to make necessary repairs. All after-school activities are postponed,” Holmes officials wrote in a news release. “The Holmes County High School football game scheduled for Friday night will be played at 12 noon on Saturday.”