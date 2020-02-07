Some residents switch to solar as Hurricane rebuild continues

As Panhandle residents continue to rebuild following Hurricane Michael some are choosing to add solar panels into their energy mix.

“Going solar while you are rebuilding is a very smart idea,” said James Walker, the owner of All Pros Solar. “It lessens your amount of installations because we can pre-plan it into that build. We have financing options that may help you out while you are building. It enhances the equity in your home and it saves you money every month.”

The federal government is still offering a 26 percent tax rebate for property owners who switch to solar to help combat the upfront costs. Local solar contractors say the switch can pay for itself in 5 to 10 years.

“Solar enhances your home as far as the value,” Walker said. “But also practically it lowers your electric bill, your power bill. We can mitigate the bill from 100 percent generally anywhere from 50 to 100 percent.”

Once the install is done the savings start quickly.

“Generally as little as 30 days so you will see it instantly from the time we turn it on. Your meter will start to read backwards and your credits are being given instantaneously,” Walker said.

Gulf Power officials said Friday that they offer help for property owners who are looking to switch. To learn more you can visit their information center on solar energy here.