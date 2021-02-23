Some private residents will be able to enforce parking violations in South Walton

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — A newly written ordinance was voted on, which would deter visitors from parking on private properties at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

After a back and forth discussion, the board passed an ordinance for private property owners to regulate unattended vehicles on their properties. This would allow for them to hire security companies to give parking fines.

County officials are concerned they would receive backlash from those who may receive violations in those private areas, even though they are not the ones enforcing this.

Paul Artman, the Seacrest Homeowners Association President, said they want to welcome tourists and visitors, but some are intrusive.

“We’ve been waiting on something like this to help us regulate parking in the neighborhood,” said Artman. “You know what parking problems exist on 30A, they are worse in our neighborhoods, with the narrow streets. We simply just ask for your help.”

County officials said they have no authority, nor do they have any responsibility to enforce violations on these private properties. It is all up to the homeowners.

Artman said this ordinance will proactively keep their residents and families safer.