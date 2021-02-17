Some Panama City residents concerned over potential sober living house

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents living near the Panama City Garden Club are expressing concern about some potential neighbors. It’s a non-profit that operates sober homes for people recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Oxford House provides sober living options in communities across the nation. The company already operates two of these homes in Panama City.

According to their online directory, the Oxford House Panama City was established last year at a house on West 12th Court. It houses 8 men.

The Oxford House Mako was established a few weeks ago and is located on Huntingdon Circle in Forest Park and can house 10 men at a time.

The third home, Oxford House Sugar Palms, will be located on the corner of West 8th Street and Wood Avenue and will apparently house up to 9-women and children.

Neighbors have taken to social media to question whether or not a sober living home should be allowed to operate in a neighborhood zoned exclusively as residential.

Others write the potential tenants make them feel unsafe. But we couldn’t find anyone who wanted to make those complaints on-camera.

Panama City City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said on social media she would dig into the situation for the residents.

The City of Panama City did issue a written statement saying, “The City of Panama City has recently become aware of citizen concerns regarding a residential-zoned property in the Garden Club neighborhood. City staff is assessing the concerns as they relate to business regulations and zoning requirements.”

We also spoke to Oxford House staff, who said they would consider doing interviews, but did not get back in-touch with us on Wednesday.