Some Jackson County teachers consider other options ahead of the new school year

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some teachers in Jackson County are considering an early retirement of taking a leave of absence before the start of school on August 24th.

According to Dave Galloway, the president of the Jackson County Educators Association, said teachers are being asked to make difficult choice this school year.

“It’s a hard decision people are making,” Galloway said. “I mean it’s really I’m being forced to put myself at risk or be impoverished. There’s no middle ground on that.”

Galloway also said six teachers have come to him and said they’ve considered taking an early retirement, a leave of absence or leaving the field all together.

“More teachers now than ever are considering and even planning for you know an early retirement, a leave of absence or just leaving the field completely,” Galloway said.

Superintendent Larry Moore said he not only acknowledged the concerns the county’s teachers have, but he shares them too.

“I want them to know I acknowledge their concern and I share their concern,” Moore said. “But at the same time, I feel confident that our staff and our health department and the other school districts around working collaboratively, that we have developed good plans.”

According to Moore, over 20 percent of students in the county have signed up for online learning which he says will help with social distancing. The first day of school in Jackson County will be August 24th.