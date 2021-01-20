Some Bay District School staff being vaccinated

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday several Bay District teachers and staff over the age of 65 became the next group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Teachers say they received an email from the district explaining if they met the age requirements, then they were able to get the vaccine through the district– by making an appointment with PanCare.

Vaccination appointments were also available for any of their family members over the age of 65.

One Rutherford staff member, Ange Calhoun said since it’s been hard to make an appointment, she was relieved to finally get one.

“I just feel like okay I can face the day, and I don’t have to be nervous. Every once in a while I have some feelings of anxiety over all this,” said Calhoun.

She says she is grateful to have the opportunity for her and her mother to be vaccinated and feels much safer working in the district after receiving it.

