Solution found for Walton Monster Houses

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County has found a solution for a problem that’s been ongoing for a while now off 30A.

They are called monster homes. Houses or condos with multiple bedrooms, which house 20 or 30 people at one time, creating parking issues and added trash.

County officials have found a solution, creating a short-term rental ordinance. Public meetings will be held for all. Public Information Manager for the county Louis Svehla said this is the first step in making sure rental neighborhoods are being used properly.

“Because of the popularity of what we have down here and what people want, it’s become a bigger issue, and it’s just time now that it is really being looked at by planning, the board and code enforcement, and the TDC,” said Svehla. “On how to make sure we do this correctly around the area, but how we can do so for higher quality for the people that come down here,”

The public meeting schedules will be released soon, and county officials encourage all to get involved to help finalize the short-term rental ordinance.