Social media policy for Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In light of many controversial threats and issues among Bay District students since the start of school, the district held a social media policy workshop tonight to discuss the current rules set in place.



Many board members discussed how current guidelines applied to situations that have occurred already and what revisions need to be made.



The board clarified that social media threats not made on school grounds with no immediate threat towards the school are difficult to punish — because threats were made by a student have to have mentioned a specific campus to be disciplined by the district.



Their guidelines on bullying, cyberbullying and cyberstalking will remain the same, and are not tolerated.



With cell phones allowed in all schools for emergency situations, it is up to the teachers discretion if they will allow use in their individual classroom.