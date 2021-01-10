Snowbirds eligible to receive COVID vaccine in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– The county has started to vaccinate residents against the COVID-19 virus within the last few weeks, but they are receiving some push back.

The Health and Emergency Management departments gave Walton County’s first doses to those 65 or older.

Jeff Goldberg, the Emergency Management Director for Walton County, said their goal to get herd immunity, which would be vaccinating 95% or more within the county.

Although, he said that goal has come with some questions from the community.

“One of the questions and things we are starting to see on social media a lot is, well, you are giving does or giving vaccinations to people who do not live in the county,” Goldberg said. “We need to have a residency requirement. We can’t do that. This is a federal resource, under a CDC program.”

Goldberg said those who register to receive a COVID-19 dose and meet the requirements would have the same chance to receive the next available vaccination.

As more doses become available through the county, more appointment times will open. Goldberg said do not give up if time slots are all booked up, keep looking back, and be patient.