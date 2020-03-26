Sneeze guards to be installed in local grocery stores

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Amid mandatory closures and restrictions on local businesses, grocery stores remain open. Employees there who scan items and interact with customers are concerned for their safety.

A few stores locally will be rolling out extra precautions to protect their staff in the coming weeks.

Thomas Wester, Piggly Wiggly Food for Less Director of Retail Operations, says next week they will be installing sneeze guards at each register between customers and cashiers.

They’re not the only ones, Winn-dixie, Walmart, and Publix officials say they will also be installing sneeze guards in the coming weeks at their registers, and some are already in place at some Walmart pharmacies.

This extra barrier for safety accompanies other safety precautions that Piggly Wiggly Food For Less is taking says Wester.

“We also put 6 feet tapes on the floor at the registers so that they stand 6 feet apart. So we are trying to keep our customers and our employees at a safe distance from each other and we are making this very easy to understand by putting these on the floors.”

He notes that employees safety is first and encourages any staff member feeling ill to reach out to management.

“If they have any time of symptoms, we make sure they are aware of what the symptoms are, if they have any type of symptoms we are instructing them please stay home. Give us a call, let us know that you are questioning that maybe you are not feeling the way you should, absolutely we support them and they should stay home.”





