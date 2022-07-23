UPDATE: July 23, 2022 10:43 a.m.

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield, confirmed the Sneads officer who was shot sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Edenfield said law enforcement fired back at the suspect.

The officer was transported by EMS and life-flight to Tallahassee.

Edenfield said because the shooting was officer involved, the investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of McKeown Mill Road.

Our previous version of the story is below.

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads Police Officer was shot while responding to a call with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning.

Police said an officer with the Sneads Police Department was dispatched to a call with a sheriff’s deputy at 8:19 a.m. on McKeown Mill Road.

When they arrived the deputy and police officer made contact with the complainant when the suspect shot at the officer. The officer was injured as a result of the shooting.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not said how the 42-year-old man died.

News 13 will report more details as they become available.